Minnesota Update: State sets new daily record of COVID-19 cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health said a record number of new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday.

Their update stated that 7,228 more cases of the virus.

Seventy-one more cases were reported in Winona County, MDH said. Winona County Health and Human Services said that the cases ran from the 5-9 age group to the 90-95 age group. No deaths were reported by the county.

Nineteen cases were added in Houston County while Fillmore County had thirteen more cases.

The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

MDH also reported 39 deaths on Thursday. Twenty-three of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,793 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department said. MDH said 1,921 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 201,795 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 16,856 health care workers, the Department said. Health officials said 2,038 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

MDH said 159,467 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

MDH said a total of 12,443 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 3,086 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here