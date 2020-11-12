New testing options become available in Minnesota, young adults asked to get tested

MINNEAPOLIS (KTTC) -- This week, Gov. Tim Walz announced a big increase in COVID-19 testing efforts in the state.

On Thursday, there are some important developments that everyone should know about.

The state's ninth new saliva testing location opened Thursday at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

This is part of a partnership between the Minnesota Department of Health and Vault Medical Services. You do not have to be flying to be tested at MSP, and the site is open to anyone in the state.

On Monday, the department of health will open a tenth saliva site in Burnsville.

Ten more sites will be run by the National Guard at Armories: Albert Lea, Anoka, Crookston, Fairmont, Hibbing, Hutchinson, Inver Grove Heights, Morris, Stillwater and Wadena. The armory locations will be nasal testing, but it will be less invasive, Huff said.

Another big development on Thursday is that mail-in tests are now available.

"Today, anyone in Minnesota can order a saliva test online," Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Dan Huff said at a news conference. "It will be express shipped to your home address. You can take the test at home over a Zoom call with a provider. Then you mail it back in with the package included."

Huff is asking everyone between the ages of 18 and 35 to go get tested, or order a mail order test to your home to make sure you don't have unknowingly have COVID-19, because many people in this age group are asymptomatic.

Also, the Department of Health is asking everyone to get tested before visiting relatives or friends for Thanksgiving.