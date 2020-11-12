 Skip to Content

No more detours: Hwy. 35 construction done, road open

STODDARD, Wis. (WXOW) - The road is open.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) said the Highway 35 project between Genoa and Stoddard is finished as scheduled.

A 6.8 mile stretch of the highway was closed beginning in April.

The DOT said the $14.4 million project involved resurfacing the highway, replacing four bridges, and re-doing the road in Stoddard.

During the months while the project was underway, drivers had to take a couple of different lengthy detours to get around the construction zone.

While the road is now open to traffic, there are still a few days left of clean up work and equipment removal by workers. Drivers are urged to be aware of their presence around the highway.

