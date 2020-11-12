Post-election warfare clouds chances for COVID relief bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden’s top allies on Capitol Hill have adopted a combative posture on COVID-19 relief. They are accusing GOP leaders of dragging their feet in acknowledging Biden’s victory while doubling down on a $2 trillion-plus relief bill that’s a nonstarter with congressional Republicans. The message Thursday from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was that Republicans should concede the election and immediately return to negotiations on COVID relief. Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy of California, for his part, accused Pelosi of playing politics with COVID, deliberately dragging out pre-election talks on new relief to deny President Donald Trump a victory that could have helped him in the election.