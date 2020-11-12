Russian city to demolish derided ‘Robot’ building

MOSCOW (AP) — A hulking, never-occupied building sardonically likened to a robot’s head that has loomed over the Russian city of Kaliningrad for decades is to be demolished next year, The 21-story House of Soviets was left unfinished when funding ran out in 1985 and it was later assessed to be structurally unsound. The Brutalist building’s protruding covered balconies resembling eyes and a mouth led to it being nicknamed “The Buried Robot.” Russian newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda quoted the regional governor saying demolition is expected to begin early next year and officials are considering making fragments available as souvenirs. The building became a widely known symbol of Kalingrad when a 2018 World Cup fan zone was set up nearby.