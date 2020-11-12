Senate likely to vote on controversial Fed pick next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s unorthodox choice for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors could be voted on by the Senate next week. The office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday that Judy Shelton’s nomination is headed to the Senate floor. It’s an indication that Senate GOP leadership feels they likely have the votes to approve Shelton’s nomination. Her selection stalled in September when Sen. Jon Thune, a member of the Senate leadership, said that there wasn’t sufficient support for her. Shelton has run into stiff opposition from Senate Democrats, most economists, and many former Fed officials for her past support of the gold standard and for writings that questioned the Fed’s political independence.