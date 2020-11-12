Shots fired at Saudi embassy in The Hague; no injuries

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police say that several shots have been fired at Saudi Arabia’s embassy in The Hague. Nobody was injured in the incident early Thursday. Spokesman Steven van Santen says police were alerted around 6 a.m. (0500 GMT) to shots being fired at the building on a stately avenue in the Dutch city. Officers found several bullet casings outside the building and local media showed images of bullet holes in windows. The motive for the shooting is unclear. Police are appealing for witnesses. Calls to the embassy are going unanswered.