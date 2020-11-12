Spread smiles during Minnesota United Acts of Kindness Week

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. (WXOW) - The Great Rivers United Way is encouraging people to make someone smile as part of the Minnesota United Acts of Kindness Week.

Minnesota United Acts of Kindness Week runs from November 16-20. Julie Nelson, the Great River United Way's community engagement coordinator, said that the purpose behind the week is to brighten people's moods and create a chain reaction of kindness.

"It doesn't have to be a big thing to be important. It can be paying someone a compliment, holding a door open, or moving a trash container. It's a great example of how little things do go a long way. It doesn't have to be expensive or monumental, but it's something that people of all ages and all demographics can take part in," said Nelson.

To highlight the week, the Great Rivers United Way is coordinating a series of not-so-random acts of kindness. Caledonia Implement is purchasing apples for staff members at Caledonia Elementary School. Those will be delivered on November 19. In La Crescent, the United Way will deliver apples, courtesy of Bauer's Market, to all staff in the city's public schools on November 20. Teachers in both Caledonia and La Crescent have been encouraging students to make kindness cards for construction workers, custodians, and meal service workers who are keeping the school running smoothly during this time.

Anyone performing an act of kindness during the week is encouraged to post on social media using the hashtag #HoustonCoKindness.