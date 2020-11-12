Stay safe and prepared – Winter Weather Awareness Week

Winter weather can be just as dangerous as summer weather conditions. Winter weather tends to have longer and larger events that can bring several hazards. So preparing beforehand can leave you in a good mind space when winter storms arrive.

Being prepared - At home

In the winter, temperatures fall and fast sometimes. Heating your home can become dangerous. A few things to keep in mind with heat:

Wall Mounted Heaters: Make sure that there is nothing touching these, as they warm up quickly and flammable things will catch fire.

Space heaters: You will also want to make sure this is not too close to flammable objects. Space heaters should also be hooked up to an outlet that can carry the electricity needed for the heater. Extension cords are a big NO.

Fireplace: Routine chimney cleaning.

You always want to be prepared at home if you get trapped or you lose power due to ice or snowstorm. You never want to try to head out in these storms. Too many different scenarios can occur so below are good checklists from the NWS to follow to be sure you are ready if you need to stay home.

Be prepared - In your car

Especially around the holiday, many in the Upper Midwest jump in their cars to see family. Outside of the holiday season, daily travel has to happen when it comes to work, school and activities. So, keeping your car prepared, like your home, it necessary.

Always a good rule of thumb is to make sure you do a good fall inspection of your car. Having good tires to a well-charged battery could save you in the winter challenges.

But if a situation occurs where you become stranded in your car, having a winter survival kit could keep you away from danger. Below is a suggested list of items to have in your car:

Be prepared - On the road

If you cannot avoid driving through a dangerous winter event, take these precautions:

No driving in the dark or alone

Tell someone where you are going and how you plan to get there. Remember to have communication with this person before and after your trip (not while driving, unless there is an emergency)

Stay on main roads, no short cuts

Leave rooms for plows and other cars, weather conditions can change quickly

If you ended up stranded, pull out your survival kit. You need to remain in your vehicle with your hazard lights on and wait for help.