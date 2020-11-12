Badgers prep for Michigan with QB situation in flux

Madison, Wis. (WKOW) This week the Badgers had to get back into the groove of playing football after a couple weeks away while also preparing for a Michigan team who cannot afford another loss in the Big Ten.

The Badgers will be short handed on Saturday.

Head coach Paul Chryst told the Big Ten Network that at least 10 players will not be cleared to play.

On Thursday Chryst said although he is hopeful that Graham Mertz can play, the quarterback position still remains in question.

"Whoever is going to play, I feel good with it. I do feel confident. Their experience level might be different but I think that's part of our offices making sure we give them a plan they can be successful with and you know what I think is a good indicator is that I think the players feel good about that," Chryst said.

"Does he get through it? Does he get to practice? Where would he be at that point? In the meantime, we've had good practices and feel good about the guys that are rolling. So, a little bit of uncertainty there. The guys that have practiced are ready to go," said offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph.

Wisconsin and Michigan meet at 6:30 PM Saturday.

You can watch the game on WXOW 19.