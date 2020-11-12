Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Breck 40, Minneapolis Roosevelt 6
Brooklyn Center 42, Minneapolis Henry 20
Cromwell 27, Cook County 18
Ely 20, Lake of the Woods 14
Esko 21, Crosby-Ironton 0
Lakeview 51, MACCRAY 0
Litchfield 39, New London-Spicer 12
Minneota 19, Dawson-Boyd 8
Mountain Iron-Buhl 50, Isle 28
Ogilvie 14, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 0
Princeton 26, Little Falls 14
Rocori 28, Hutchinson 8
Silver Bay 14, Hill City/Northland 6
Stephen-Argyle 34, Northern Freeze 13
