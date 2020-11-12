 Skip to Content

Turkey’s defense minister reaffirms Russian S-400 plans

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s defense minister has reaffirmed the country’s plans to use a Russian-made missile defense system it purchased despite continued objections from the United States. Washington is strongly against NATO member Turkey’s acquisition of the Russian anti-aircraft system and kicked Turkey out of its F-35 fighter jet program, saying the S-400s are a threat to the stealth fighter jets and threatening sanctions. The minister said Turkey is prepared to discuss with the U.S. its “anxiety” over the interoperability of the S-400s and the F-35s. Turkey tested the missile defense system in October for the first time. The U.S. Department of Defense condemned the test “in the strongest possible terms.”

