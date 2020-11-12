UK economy saw big bounceback in summer before fresh curbs

LONDON (AP) — Official figures show that the British economy bounced back strongly in the third quarter of the year as many of the restrictions associated with the spring lockdown were lifted. The Office for National Statistics said Thursday that the economy grew by 15.5% in the July to September period. Though that was in line with market expectations, the pace of growth eased in September, with monthly growth of only 1.1%, a clear sign that the recovery was already running out of steam before a resurgence of the coronavirus. The worry is that the economy will shrink again in the fourth quarter of the year after the resurgence of the virus led to the reimposition of restrictions across the U.K.