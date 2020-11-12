Grand opening of VARC’s new Sparta location

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - VARC, an organization that helps people with varying disabilities, has expanded to the Bike Capital of America, the town of Sparta. VARC staff gave a tour to community members to check out its new home.

Vernon Area Rehabilitation Center (VARC) offers countless services to assist people with varying disabilities, from cognitive to physical. VARC also finds employment for people and spark employment interest and training for work and people skills.

Niki Steele, the Director of Client Services for VARC, said they find employees for the over 20 businesses they have contracts with.

"All of the employers we have worked with have been wonderful. I think that in the end, those employers are amazed at the strength our clientele have," Steele said. "Our clientele is amazing, and they are surprised themselves sometimes of what they can do and accomplish."

Kristin Brown is a VARC client, she said she struggles with some conditions that have affected employment in the past, but with VARC, she has found a job she enjoys. Brown said VARC has helped her reach a level of independence she always knew she deserved.

"VARC has been a life-saver for me, and I'm sure for other people too," Brown said. "This is a good program, and others like myself need to come and give it a try. When I first found out about this program, I wanted to give up. The staff didn't let me give up. I'm glad that they didn't."

Shannon Frey, a VARC staff member, believes all people need to succeed is a little push and a foundation of people who believe in them.

"Everybody needs somebody. If you're completely alone and you can't motivate yourself, how are you going to get out of bed?" Frey said. "If you have something to look forward to throughout the day, even if it's just coming into work for two hours and doing what you can, it forces you to get out of the house, get some work done."

VARC started in the early 70s and originated in Viroqua, Wisconsin, where the organization is headquartered.

They have locations in Reedsburg, Richland Center, Mauston, La Crosse, and now Sparta.