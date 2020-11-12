Vernon County closes all county buildings as COVID-19 cases surge

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Vernon County officials announced that all county buildings will be closed to the public, beginning Thursday, November 12 at 4:30 p.m.

This decision comes as the county faces a surge in COVID-19 cases. Officials warn without any significant changes in behavior, the county’s projected metrics are very concerning.

Vernon County Emergency Management said county employees will have the tools to work remotely in an effort to follow social distancing guidelines and reduce face-to-face contact as much as possible.

Officials believe with prevention measures in place, the community can help slow the spread of COVID and protect those most vulnerable to the virus.

Citizens are encouraged to conduct business with county departments via phone and email whenever possible. If an in-person meeting is necessary, individuals are advised to call ahead and make an appointment with a specific department. Face coverings will be required.

A list of department phone numbers can be found on the Vernon County website. For further information, contact the Vernon County Emergency Management office at 608-637-5266 or the Health Department at 608-637-5251.