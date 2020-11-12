WATCH 1:30 p.m.: Gov. Evers discusses COVID-19 figures, plans to fight virus spread
MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers and members of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services provide details on the spread of COVID-19 in the state in a 1:30 p.m. briefing.
It comes after a day where the state saw 7,000 more cases of COVID-19. La Crosse County had 207 additional cases of the virus.
