WATCH 1:30 p.m.: Gov. Evers discusses COVID-19 figures, plans to fight virus spread

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers and members of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services provide details on the spread of COVID-19 in the state in a 1:30 p.m. briefing.

It comes after a day where the state saw 7,000 more cases of COVID-19. La Crosse County had 207 additional cases of the virus.

