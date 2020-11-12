White supremacists killed Ethiopian man but his son thrives

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego attorney who collected money from white supremacist Tom Metzger to pay off a judgment for his role in the fatal beating of Ethiopian immigrant formed an unusual bond with the victim’s son. Civil rights lawyer James McElroy delivered the money to the family of 1988 murder victim Mulugeta Seraw, who was killed in 1988 in Portland, Oregon. Those deliveries to Ethiopia allowed McElroy to meet Seraw’s young son. They hit it off and McElroy ended up adopting him. Metzger died Nov. 4 at age 82 in Hemet, California, from complications of Parkinson’s disease.