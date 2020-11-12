Wisconsin Department of Health Services adds “critically high” category to COVID-19 dashboard

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has added a “critically high” category to give residents a better idea of the impact the virus has had on the Badger state.

The dashboard is putting new COVID-19 data into perspective. Julie Willems Van Dijk, Deputy Secretary Wis. DHS said “at the beginning of this pandemic I know a lot of us we’re looking at New York City in disbelief.” She went on to say, “our current seven day average of new cases is 6209. Back in April when the virus was at its worst in New York City their highest seven-day average of cases was 5292.”

The high levels of cases are impacting the way health officials contact trace.

Ultimately, pushing the DHS to add this new category.

COVID-19 patients filling hospital beds, Wisconsin families losing loved ones to the virus, and health officials working tirelessly to enforce health recommendations and inform the public.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers continuing to encourage residents to stay home and only leave for necessities while supporting local small businesses.

Evers says, “this year has brought us extraordinary difficult challenges but I know that Wisconsinites are resilient, we have a long road ahead of us and staying home to save lives is one of the best ways you can help the farmers, the worker’s, families, healthcare systems, and small businesses that need our help now more than ever.

The DHS plans to update the Disease Activity Dashboard by 4 pm every Wednesday and the county data page every day by 2 pm.