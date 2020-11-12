Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources investigates manure spill

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW)- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is currently investigating a manure spill in northern Vernon County, which led to a fish kill in a nearby creek.

The DNR said in a statement that the spill occurred on October 30 when approximately 3,000 gallons of land-applied manure from Mlsna East Town Dairy ran into a nearby tributary just west of Knapp Valley Road in Westby. The manure ended up in Knapp Creek south of the Mlsna Dam.

Shortly after the spill, DNR personnel reported dead fish in the tributary, as well as in Knapp Creek. The DNR has since been monitoring the site and currently estimates a total of 118 dead trout in these areas.

No further details are available at this time, as the investigation is still ongoing. The DNR said it plans to share additional information as it becomes available.