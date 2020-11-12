Wisconsin Update: New record number of COVID cases in state

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- For a third day in a row, the state reports over 7,000 COVID-19 cases; and for a second day this week broke a record for newly reported COVID-19 cases.

Wisconsin recorded 58 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day and 264 people were newly-hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

There have been 7,497 positive tests. And 14,911 new negative tests since yesterday. 185 of the cases were in La Crosse County. Details on other counties in the region are in the table below.

The state figure of positive tests broke a record set on Tuesday when there were 7,048 cases of the virus.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 2,102 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, a new record. Of those, 441 are in the ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The Alternate Care Facility now has 14 patients.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person.

The 58 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 2,515 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 223,937 or 76.3 percent, are considered recovered.

Here's how the 185 new cases in La Crosse County broke down demographically:

0-9 - 6

10-19 - 24

20-29 - 39

30-39 - 23

40-49 - 30

50-59 - 25

60-69 - 19

70-79 - 14

80-89 - 5

90+ - 0

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 507 (+19) 3 17.14 Crawford 590 (+24) 4 (+1) 20 Grant 2,699 (+79) 50 62.43 Jackson 1,027 (+55) 2 40.14 La Crosse 6,018 (+185) 28 (+1) 140.43 Monroe 1,752 (+77) 8 47.29 Trempealeau 1,574 (+60) 7 42.43 Vernon 762 (+26) 4 22.14 7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI Dept. of Health Services

WAOW contributed to this report.