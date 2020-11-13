2 Oklahoma lawmakers confirm positive tests for coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Contract tracing is under way for members of the Oklahoma House after two state legislators confirmed positive tests for the coronavirus. In statements provided to The Associated Press on Friday, Republican state Reps. Kevin Wallace and Tammy Townley both confirmed they tested positive. Wallace says he tested positive before Wednesday’s swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol and was sworn in privately. Townley tested positive after participating in the ceremony, during which many members didn’t wear masks and violated social distancing guidelines. Townley says she had previously tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies this summer and was surprised she tested positive.