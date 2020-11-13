An imperfect weekend

Cold front moves through…

A cold front provided a dusting of snow with a few spots reaching above a half an inch. Roads were a bit slippery, but in just a few locations. Clearing followed leading up to a sunny, but cold Friday afternoon. Highs were in the 30s.

Another rain-producing system for Saturday…

Another low pressure system will push through the region Saturday into Saturday night. Mostly rain will fall through a few snow showers could mix in later Saturday night. The heavier rain will fall Saturday evening. We will keep an eye out for any slippery roads that may develop, and the showers will end by Sunday morning.

Strong gusty winds on Sunday…

A strong cold front will produce west to northwesterly winds that could gust to over 45 mph in some areas. Drivers of high profile vehicles should exercise caution, especially on east to west roads and highways. The winds will diminish before Monday.

Cool November weather…

Temperature over the next 4 or 5 days will be at or below the average, but the following 7 days, approaching Thanksgiving, will probably trend toward warmer than normal.

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden