As virus spreads, NYC parents choose: Live or remote school?

NEW YORK (AP) — Parents of New York City schoolchildren have until Sunday to make an important choice: Either send their kids to school now, or give up any hope of having them return to classrooms this academic year. But the deadline to shift from all remote school comes just as a resurgence of the virus is approaching the threshold the mayor set to suspend all in-person learning. Parents say they should have more time, or another opportunity later in the school year, to opt-in to a blended schedule. City officials say the deadline is needed for stability.