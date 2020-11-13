Asia Today: India virus surge continues in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s overall tally of new coronavirus cases has remained steady, but officials are watching a surge of cases in the capital that comes as people socialize during the festival season. India’s Health Ministry on Saturday reported 44,684 new positive cases in the past 24 hours and 520 deaths. Of those, 7,802 new cases were reported in New Delhi, with 91 deaths. India’s has seen 8.7 million infections since the pandemic began — the second-most in the world — but daily new infections have been on the decline from the middle of September. The county has also seen more than 129,000 virus deaths.