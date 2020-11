Baraboo, Wis. (WXOW) Baraboo jumped out to a 28-0 lead on their way to a 43-6 win over Tomah in a Level 1 playoff.

Tomah was able to score in the final seconds of the first half when Justin Gerke hit Drew Brookman for a touchdown to make it 28-6.

But that was all Tomah would get.

The Timberwolves end their season 4-3.

Baraboo is scheduled to play Onalaska in Level 2 next week.