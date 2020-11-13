Biden projected winner in Georgia; Trump projected winner in North Carolina, according to CNN

(CNN) -- CNN and other networks have made projections in two states:

CNN Projection: Biden wins Georgia

President-elect Joe Biden will win Georgia, CNN projects.

There are 16 electoral votes at stake in Georgia, bringing the final electoral tally to 306 for Biden.

While Georgia's electoral votes add to Biden's total, CNN on Saturday projected Biden would win the election after the former vice president surpassed the 270 electoral votes needed to win the election.

ABC News also projected that Biden would win the state.

JUST IN: Joe Biden will win the state of Georgia, Edison projects. https://t.co/5E4tL8qFZu pic.twitter.com/19on7BESn9 — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) November 13, 2020

CNN Projection: Trump wins North Carolina

President Trump will win North Carolina, CNN projects.

There are 15 electoral votesat stake in North Carolina, bringing the final electoral tally to 306 for President-elect Joe Biden and 232 for Trump.

JUST IN: Pres. Trump will win the state of North Carolina, Edison projects. https://t.co/AlLUfjxFiK pic.twitter.com/dKI8uEl00P — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) November 13, 2020

