Input sought for City Vision 2040 plan

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Downtown Mainstreet Inc and the city are mustering up plans to make the downtown area a more enjoyable and livable experience for the next 20 years.

A large part of the plan is getting feedback from the public. Both entities found that many people want to return to urban living. They gathered that park amenities, walkable amenities, and bike-friendly areas make people feel safe and comfortable, which adds to the suburban feel while also enjoying the downtown setting.

"It is important for us to give everyone the chance to voice their ideas. Everyone's of what they imagine, 2040," Lokken said. "It is going to take everyone to help create a downtown that is resilient in the near term but also ready to grow and adapt and change to become a great place for all members in our community to live, work, and play in the future."

Courtney Lokken, the Chair for the Downtown Neighborhood Association, said the Downtown Vision 2040 plan is vital in pushing La Crosse to be a community where everyone belongs.