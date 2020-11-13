Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Belmont 24, Gilman 20
Brookfield Central 27, Cedarburg 24, OT
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 26, Wausaukee 8
8-man=
Division 1=
First Round=
Greenwood 60, Three Lakes 12
Laona-Wabeno 16, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 0
McDonell Central 64, Siren 16
Division 1=
First Round=
Brookfield Central def. Burlington, forfeit
Brookfield East 20, Badger 13
Cedarburg def. Kaukauna, forfeit
Germantown 35, Hortonville 21
Hamilton def. Waukesha North, forfeit
Hartford Union 40, West Bend West 0
Homestead 16, Kettle Moraine 6
Hudson def. D.C. Everest, forfeit
Marshfield def. Menomonie, forfeit
Menomonee Falls def. Franklin, forfeit
Mukwonago 35, Kenosha Indian Trail 0
Muskego 38, Arrowhead 0
Oconomowoc 48, Watertown 6
Waukesha West 24, Waterford 21
Division 2=
First Round=
Baraboo 43, Tomah 6
Catholic Memorial 42, Elkhorn Area 7
Fox Valley Lutheran def. Waupaca, forfeit
Kewaskum 19, New London 14
Luxemburg-Casco 30, Plymouth 20
Mosinee def. Wausau West, forfeit
New Richmond def. Ashland, forfeit
Onalaska 63, Portage 22
Pewaukee 55, Wisconsin Lutheran 6
Rhinelander 27, Lakeland 20
Rice Lake 20, Medford Area 14
Shawano 46, Marinette 6
Slinger def. New Berlin West, forfeit
West De Pere 7, Grafton 3
Division 3=
First Round=
Baldwin-Woodville 50, Altoona 6
Ellsworth 44, Somerset 0
Freedom 56, Northland Pines 0
Lake Mills 56, Mauston 20
Lakeside Lutheran 31, Edgewood 10
Little Chute def. Denmark, forfeit
Northwestern 14, Saint Croix Central 0
Prescott def. Amery, forfeit
Racine St. Catherine’s 68, Saint Thomas More 0
Richland Center 40, Wisconsin Dells 0
River Valley 30, Adams-Friendship 6
Sheboygan Falls 40, Two Rivers 0
University School of Milwaukee def. Kettle Moraine, forfeit
Winneconne 31, Clintonville 13
Wrightstown 28, Oconto Falls 6
Xavier 49, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 20
Division 4=
First Round=
Amherst def. Peshtigo, forfeit
Brillion 14, Southern Door 6
Brookfield Academy 53, Cedar Grove-Belgium 48
Chilton 34, Oostburg 28
Kiel 50, Valders 16
Lake Country Lutheran def. Shoreland Lutheran, forfeit
Nekoosa 52, Viroqua 32
Prairie du Chien 29, Westby 22
Stanley-Boyd def. Colby, forfeit
Stratford 38, Neillsville 0
Watertown Luther Prep 42, Wautoma 0
Wittenberg-Birnamwood def. Tomahawk, forfeit
Division 5=
First Round=
Aquinas 34, Darlington 25
Bonduel 43, Oconto 16
Cadott def. Ladysmith, forfeit
Cameron def. Colfax, forfeit
Grantsburg 38, Durand 30
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 49, Kenosha Christian Life 7
Lancaster 42, Melrose-Mindoro 13
Luther def. Osseo-Fairchild, forfeit
Manawa 46, Mishicot 6
Markesan def. Westfield Area, forfeit
Mineral Point 63, Palmyra-Eagle 6
Mondovi def. Fall Creek, forfeit
Racine Lutheran def. Dodgeland, forfeit
Spring Valley 47, Unity 8
Weyauwega-Fremont def. Howards Grove, forfeit
Division 6=
First Round=
Alma/Pepin def. Eleva-Strum, forfeit
Assumption def. Pittsville, forfeit
Augusta def. Glenwood City, forfeit
Blair-Taylor 37, Cochrane-Fountain City 8
Clear Lake def. Flambeau, forfeit
Crivitz def. Crandon, forfeit
Edgar 41, Pacelli 0
Highland 32, River Ridge 14
Iola-Scandinavia 35, Hurley 6
Lourdes Academy 49, Hilbert 28
Loyal 20, Independence/Gilmanton 0
Potosi/Cassville 30, De Soto 22
Randolph 26, Ozaukee 0
Reedsville def. Coleman, forfeit
Turtle Lake def. Lake Holcombe/Cornell, forfeit
