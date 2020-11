ONALASKA, WIS. (WXOW) - The Onalaska Hilltoppers advance in the WIAA playoffs with a decisive 63-22 win over Portage.

Hilltopper junior quarterback, Ayden Larson was 11 of 14 with 205 yards and 4 TD's.

Michael Savarin ran for 186 yards and one touchdown.

Michael Skemp tacked on 92 yards and a touchdown.

Onalaska will play Baraboo on Friday, November 20th.