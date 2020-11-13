Holistic health relief offered at “Salt Fix”

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Salt Fix Vitality offers complementary physical and mental health relief through "Halotherapy" or "Salt Therapy".

Owner Carrie Bossinger opened the holistic health practice in La Crosse in June.

People sit and breathe in a dark and warm room where the floor and walls are covered with salt while a machine blows microparticles of salt in the air.

"There is micro-particle salt that blows into the air through a special machine called a halogenerator," Bossinger said. "That machine micronizes the salt and then blows it into the air and it's five or six microns roughly so you can't see it but because it's so small you're able to inhale it very deeply into your respiratory system and then it also lands on any exposed skin which is our biggest organ so it works to draw inflammation out of the body."

She said salt therapy sessions can provide relief for eczema, asthma and other air borne viruses.

"This is all about boosting your immune system," Bossinger said. "No one talks about that on the news. Our immune system is our front-line."

Client Denise Keenan said salt cave sessions relieve her stress."

"It's important to do things like this and just take time away from that external three-dimensional world that's so stressful and so disharmonious and get into a place where you can be in touch with yourself and do some healing," Keenan said.

She participates in the 45 minute sessions with her sister and said they both feel safe.

"I do because I think it's some of the most pristine air you can breathe," Keenan said. "It's actually therapeutic air and you can always do your social distancing."

Gundersen Health System's Complementary Medicine website does not mention halotherapy specifically, but it recommends people check with their primary care physicians before practicing holistic health care--and that people should not solely depend on it.

Bossinger is limiting groups who use the salt cave and booking individual appointments on her website.