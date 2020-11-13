Humanitarian group: 20 migrants drown off coast of Libya

CAIRO (AP) — An international humanitarian group says a wooden boat carrying migrants bound for Europe capsized off the coast of Libya and 20 of them drowned. The statement from Doctors Without Borders late Thursday came just hours after it was revealed that another shipwreck had claimed the lives of at least 74 migrants in the Mediterranean Sea. Only three women could be rescued by local fishermen, the group said on Twitter. The statement says: “They were in shock and terrified; they saw loved ones disappear beneath the waves, dying in front of their eyes.”