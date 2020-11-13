Hunter found dead in Winneshiek County

DECORAH, Iowa (WXOW) - A Minnesota man is found dead after a hunting trip to Iowa earlier this week.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office said that they got a call of a missing hunter Wednesday evening around 6 p.m.

The sheriff's office said two men from Austin, Minnesota came to hunt at the Canoe Creek Access Area northeast of Decorah. One of the men called authorities when the other, identified as Maya Htoo, didn't return to where the men were supposed to meet.

Members of the sheriff's office and Decorah Fire Department searched into the night, but failed to find the man.

The following morning, a more extensive search was set up with additional people. During the search, Htoo's body was found in the access area.

His death is under investigation by the sheriff's office pending completion of an autopsy.