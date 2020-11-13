Indian holy city lights record number of oil lamps

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — The north Indian city of Ayodhya has kept its Guinness World Record for a second year by lighting 584,572 oil lamps and keeping them burning for at least 45 minutes as part of the celebration of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. Thousands of volunteers lit the lamps, called diyas, along the Saryu river’s banks, through lanes and at houses as dusk fell in Ayodhya, where Hindus believe the god Ram was born and where he returned after 14 years in exile. The city lit 409,000 oil lamps last year.