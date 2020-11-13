Judge finds Iowa man guilty in grandmother’s slaying

ONAMA, Iowa (AP) — A judge in western Iowa has found a man guilty of first-degree murder for killing his grandmother. The Sioux City Journal reports District Judge Zachary Hindman on Friday ruled Eliot Stowe is guilty for the beating death of 66-year-old Cheryl Stowe at her rural home in Castana in June 2018. Cheryl Stowe’s body was found wrapped in a rug and duct tape at the edge of a cornfield near her home. Prosecutors say Eliot Stowe had beaten her with a baseball bat. Eliot Stowe’s attorneys argued he’s not guilty by reason of insanity. He faces a mandatory life sentence.