Mexico City closes bars, limits eateries as virus cases rise

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City will close bars for two weeks after the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 rose to levels not seen since August. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday that restaurants and gyms will have to close earlier, warning the city was at risk of returning to the highest red-level alert, which would entail closing most non-essential businesses. The city of almost nine million has never been under a strict lockdown, but businesses, museums, parks and shopping malls have been under capacity restrictions for months. More than 3,000 people are currently hospitalized in the capital, though clinics still are at about half-capacity.