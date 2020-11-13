Milwaukee considers increase in fines for COVID-19 health violations

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers has called on businesses to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by limiting the number of people they let inside.

There's a push to reinforce that effort in Milwaukee.

A city committee approved a tenfold increase in fines for bars and restaurants that violate health orders like capacity limits or mask mandates -- from $500 to $5,000.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says he'll work with the city council to see if that's the final number they agree on.