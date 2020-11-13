Minnesota schools struggle with staffing as virus surges

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota school districts are experiencing staffing shortages statewide amid a continued surge in virus cases in recent weeks. Some superintendents say more educators and school staff are being infected or exposed to the virus and having to quarantine, forcing districts across the state to dial back in-person learning models. The state is seeing explosive growth in virus cases and hospitalizations that is the highest since the pandemic. According to the Department of Education, about 22% of school districts and charter schools across Minnesota began the school year by implementing an all in-person learning model. By Friday, just 14% of districts have children doing all in-person learning.