NFL increasing grants to military organizations

he NFL has expanded plans to honor, empower and connect the nation’s military service members, veterans and their families. Since 2011, more than $44 million has been raised for military and veteran support organizations. During November, all 32 teams are honoring the military community throughout with a series of events and virtual activations: on-field “Salute to Service” initiatives that include a mix of stencils, camouflage-themed game balls, helmet decals and gear that will be auctioned at NFL.com/Auction.