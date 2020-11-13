No. 13 Wisconsin to play at Michigan after canceling 2 games

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Wisconsin’s wait is almost over. The 13th-ranked Badgers are set to play at Michigan on Saturday night, three weeks after their season-opening win. Wisconsin has been idle because it canceled two games due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. The Badgers have dropped in the AP Top 25 in each of the last two weeks after rising to No. 9 following its 45-7 win over Illinois. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh in danger of having the first 1-3 team at the school since 1967. Harbaugh is 0-10 as an underdog with the Wolverines and Wisconsin is favored to win.