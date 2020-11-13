6 killed as India, Pakistan trade fire in disputed Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say Pakistani and Indian troops have traded fire in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, killing six persons and wounding others on both sides. In Friday’s statement, Pakistan’s military blamed India for initiating the clash by firing rockets and mortar shells that killed one Pakistani civilian and wounded three others in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir. In Srinagar, the capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said two Indian army soldiers and three civilians were killed due to Pakistani shelling. Pakistan and India and have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir__ which is a split between them__ since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.