Poland blames violence at far-right march on hooligans

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s ruling right-wing party has blamed violence and damage during recent national holiday event that it backs on hooligans and provocateurs. Dozens of riot police and a photographer were injured Wednesday in clashes during annual Independence Day march in Warsaw organized by far-right groups. An apartment and a shop were set on fire. Ruling Law and Justice party, which has promoted the marches, defended them as patriotic but condemned the violence saying it was caused by hooligans. The violence and the damage have raised questions about holding the nationalistic marches.