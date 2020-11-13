Skip to Content

Police: Officers fatally shoot man outside Mississippi store

New
8:12 pm National news from the Associated Press

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say officers responding to a report of a disturbance outside a discount store fatally shot a man in south Mississippi. The shooting happened Thursday in Gulfport. WLOX-TV reported that Gulfport police were called about a homeless man who was allegedly abusing a dog. A police statement says the man pointed a firearm and two officers engaged him with gunfire. A coroner says the man died hours later at a Gulfport hospital. He was identified as Henry Frankowski III. The officers were not injured. They were placed on paid administrative leave. Frankowski was white, as are the officers. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content