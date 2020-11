PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Senior running back Bradyn Saint punched in three first-half touchdowns to lead the Blackhawks past Westby by a score of 29-22.

PDC led going into the half 23-8. Saint would score his third touchdown after a fumbled punt return by the Norsemen. Westby ends their season winless at 0-5.

The Blackhawks move on to face Nekoosa in the second round of the WIAA Divison 4 Playoffs.