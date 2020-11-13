Review of federal utility’s CEO pay to continue into 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The review of a federal utility’s CEO compensation following President Donald Trump’s criticisms of the pay scale will continue into 2021. Tennessee Valley Authority chairman John Ryder said at a virtual board meeting Friday that the independent consultant’s findings should be ready for a February board meeting. That would follow President-elect Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration. TVA announced the review in August, after Trump earlier that month fired the former board chairman and another board member and called for CEO Jeff Lyash’s replacement and the position’s pay to be capped at $500,000. Similar backlash hasn’t followed, with the president consumed by his reelection bid and the coronavirus pandemic.