‘She knows Maine’: How Susan Collins defied Democrats

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Democrats shattered fundraising records in Maine, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Susan Collins’ decades-long status as a ubiquitous figure in Maine politics. The Senate race was one of several around the country that reached a similar outcome. Democratic fundraisers tried to leverage national rage about the presidency of Donald Trump into enough Senate victories to flip the body to Democratic control. Now, the Republican lawmaker is getting ready for another term, and in line to become chair of the powerful Appropriations Committee. Republicans and political observers say Collins’ reelection is the result of decades of cultivating trust among Maine voters.