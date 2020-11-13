Shop Small Sundays collaboration boost benefit to local businesses

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As we enter the holiday shopping season, Downtown Mainstreet Inc. and the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce want to help make your money go further when you shop small.

“Everybody's wondering how we can help businesses and how can we just make a difference in today's pandemic times, and we came up with Shop Small Sundays so that everybody benefits,” said DMI’s interim executive director, Debra Lash-Stangel.

Here’s how the program works:

Make a purchase on a Sunday now through the end of the year at a locally owned business in La Crosse County.

Upload a photo of your receipt to the website belocallacrosse.com/shopsmall

Each week's corporate sponsor will match a percentage of your purchase and donate that to the Small Business Resiliency Fund managed by Couleecap.

For example, if you buy $50 worth of goods, the sponsor kicks in $25 dollars to the fund.

“They have the flexibility,” said Neal Zygarlicke the Chamber’s new CEO. “They sometimes have the funding, and we're extremely thankful that they're coming forward and stepping up to the plate.”

This week's corporate sponsor is Verve, a Credit Union. Shop Small Sundays run each Sunday from November 15 to December 27 and is presented by Weber Holdings.