Walz considering new virus restrictions amid deadliest week

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz indicates that he’s planning to announce additional restrictions next week aimed at indoor activities involving young adults ages 18 to 35.

He’s hoping to slow the rapid spread of the coronavirus within that age group — and from them to the rest of the population.

The governor would not give specifics about those plans, but he reiterated that he’s not contemplating another lockdown such as the one he imposed last spring.

Walz spoke at Friday’s Minnesota Department of Health briefing. where Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm noted that this has been Minnesota’s deadliest week of the pandemic.