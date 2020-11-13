Sunshine, for now

Snow/Rain Mix

Most of us saw a rain/snow mix on Thursday evening, bringing no more than a dusting of snow to our area. The higher totals ranged across Southern/Central Minnesota from 1-3".

Chilly, but sunny

Friday brings plenty of sunshine to the region thanks to high pressure in place. It will be a little on the cool side with afternoon highs ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will generally switch out of the NW to the S helping to bring us slightly warmer air. All in all, today's main highlight will be all the sunshine!

Rain chances return

As we head into Saturday our precipitation chances increase. The day should start dry and sunny, but clouds spread in and rain chances return for the afternoon and evening. Right now, it looks like we will stay warm enough for mostly rain again, with some light snow mixing in after the sun sets. Our temperatures Saturday should reach the low 40s. After that our forecast consists of upper 30s and low 40s into next week, with near 50 degree temperatures late next week.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears