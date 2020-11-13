Suspected French church attacker carried killer’s photo

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors say they found a photo of a beheaded schoolteacher’s killer in a cellphone of the Tunisian man arrested for an Islamic extremist knife attack that killed three people in a Nice church. The national anti-terror prosecutors’ office said Friday that the phones of the 21-year-old arrested after the Oct. 29 church attack also had an audio message that described France as a “country of Unbelievers.” Anti-terror prosecutors released the details as they announced the opening of a formal investigation on terrorism charges so investigators can keep probing whether the suspected attacker had accomplices. Investigators have been unable to interview the suspected church attacker, because he remains in serious condition in a Paris-region hospital.