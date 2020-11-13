Wall Street shrugs, stocks rise even as Trump won’t concede

NEW YORK (AP) — One of Wall Street’s big fears coming into this month was a contested U.S. presidential election. And that’s essentially what’s happened. President Donald Trump is refusing to concede even though Democrat Joe Biden secured enough electoral votes to win the presidency. Yet the S&P 500 has climbed this month back to the edge of its record high. The reason for such calm is that Wall Street doesn’t see Trump’s anger, tweets or legal actions changing the results. And encouraging data about a potential COVID-19 vaccine has renewed investors’ optimism even though virus cases are on the rise.